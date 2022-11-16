3 big changes the Cleveland Browns need to make before 2023
The Cleveland Browns are 3-6 and need to start thinking about 2023. With that in mind, here are three big changes they need to make in the offseason.
A loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 10 dealt a blow to the Cleveland Browns hopes for 2022 as they’re now 3-6. Even before that loss, the chances of making a run this year were thin but they still felt as though another couple of wins before Deshaun Watson took over could be enough for them to have a shot.
Now, they’re likely looking forward to the 2023 season, which isn’t the worst thing ever. The positive part of this is knowing that they can contend in the AFC North next year since they will have an elite quarterback for all 17 games.
Still, they need to fix things around him. And here, we look at the three biggest changes that need to take place in the offseason as the Browns try and right the ship.
3 big changes the Browns need to make before 2023
3. Improve the linebacker corps
Anthony Walker was playing very well this season before going down with an injury. With him out, Jacob Phillips was unable to step up and Deion Jones has been nothing more than a stop-gap player after being added in a trade with Atlanta.
This isn’t to say all hope is lost since the Browns do have a couple of solid options. The top player is Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah but he’s also struggled with durability this year. While he’s been out, Sione Takitaki stepped up and played well but they need more playmakers and better depth at the position.
There’s no need to think they have to break the bank or make a huge draft investment, but they should try and re-sign Walker and Takitaki while also using a mid-round pick on someone with some upside. On top of that, a second-tier free agent would also be a welcome addition.
Whatever they do, they need to fix their linebacker corps because it continues to be an issue.