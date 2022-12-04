Browns Week 13 studs and duds: Donovan Peoples-Jones ends ugly streak
Stud: Martin Emerson, Cornerback
Martin Emerson has had quite the season. The third-round rookie has played well all year and again stood out on Sunday. The rookie nearly had an interception in the end zone as the Texans were driving early in the first quarter.
Emerson was covering Nico Collins and was going step-for-step with the wideout before leaping for the pass from Kyle Allen, which was too high. Emerson’s hands were inches away from the overthrown ball but he still kept Collins from getting open for the touchdown, holding Houston to three on the drive.
Later, he stopped Collins on a goal line fade, pushed him out of bounds and he dropped the ball as well while hitting the ground. Collins did score on Emerson later but the game was over by that point.
Dud: Browns Offensive Line
The Cleveland offensive line is usually the strength of the team but that wasn’t the case this week. Throughout the game, they allowed pressure on Deshaun Watson, who was constantly having to move in the pocket to find throwing lanes.
But their worst series came following a huge fourth-down stop by the defense. After Grant Delpit separated Troy Hairston from the ball on fourth down, Cleveland took over at the one. Nick Chubb moved the ball one yard but then they had to go right back when Wyatt Teller was called for a false start.
On the next snap, Maliek Collins pushed Jack Conklin into Chubb and Houston tackled him in the end zone to take a 5-0 lead. They continued to play up and down throughout the day and this isn’t the first time in recent weeks they’ve struggled.