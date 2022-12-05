Browns vs. Texans: 3 offensive players who stood out in Week 13
The Cleveland Browns have finally won two games in a row beating the Texans in Houston let’s look at 3 offensive players who stood out in the win.
The long-awaited debut of Deshaun Watson for the Cleveland Browns has finally come in a win against his former team and the Texans.
It wasn’t the best game as it was clear early and often that Watson had plenty of rust to shake off. The offense did some nice things to be encouraged about however, let’s look at three players who stood out.
Browns vs. Texans: 3 offensive players who shined in Week 13
3. Donovon Peoples-Jones, Wide Receiver
The former sixth-round pick out of Michigan Donovan Peoples-Jones continues to flourish in his third season with the Browns. Sunday he made a significant impact not just with the offense but on special teams after he returned a punt 76 yards for a touchdown. The Browns haven’t had a return touchdown before Sunday in a long time.
He continues to be consistent as a second option to complement their number one receiver Amari Cooper. He only had three receptions Sunday but that was on three targets again making the most of the opportunities he is presented with. He has consistently become a factor in the return game which can have a major impact on the team.
There were plenty of questions about the overall talent in the receiver room before the season but Peoples-Jones is starting to answer a lot of them. He will need to continue to progress but right now the Browns have to like the direction Peoples-Jones is heading in.