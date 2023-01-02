Deshaun Watson gushes about Amari Cooper
By Randy Gurzi
Amari Cooper and Deshaun Watson finally got on the same page in Week 17 and the Browns quarterback was beyond excited when talking to the media afterward
Deshaun Watson made his fifth start as the Cleveland Browns quarterback and easily played his best game.
Despite a slow start and a 7-3 deficit at the half, Watson and the Cleveland offense came out firing in the second half. Watson finished with three touchdowns, two of which went to Amari Cooper, as they outscored Washington 21-3 in the final 30 minutes.
After the game, Watson was asked about Cooper and he was visibly excited to discuss how fun it is to play alongside No. 2 when he gets rolling.
Watson said he hopes he gets to spend the rest of his career with Cooper, seeing big things happening between the two on the field.
On Sunday, Cooper finished with 105 yards and three touchdowns on just three receptions. He also got the entire offense rolling with his first score, which came from 46 yards out.
Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper are just getting started
Cleveland fans had to be excited to finally see Cooper and Watson on the same page. Since Watson took over, Cooper had yet to hit a 100-yard game with his six-reception, 72-yard performance in Week 16 serving as his best outing with Watson.
That one could have been even better had Cooper not dropped an easy touchdown but he made sure not to drop anything in this one.
He also appeared to be more comfortable in his routes despite having just three receptions. Watson may have shed some light on this as well when he said Cooper still isn’t fully healthy.
For weeks, he’s been dealing with a hip issue that’s slowed him down during practice. That and the change under center may have caused the dip in production as of late but that should be a thing of the past now that they’ve finally gotten on the same page.
And the best part is, they’re both still under contract for a while so Watson will get his wish and continue to make plays with No. 2.