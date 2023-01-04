5 defensive possibilities for Browns in 2023 NFL Draft
By Randy Gurzi
If the Cleveland Browns want to focus on the defensive side of the ball early in the 2023 NFL Draft, these 5 players could be possible targets
Once again, Cleveland Browns fans are looking forward the next year. A season with a lot of background noise ended without a playoff berth and we’re again looking at what to do in order to fill some holes.
Here, we’re focusing on the defensive side of the ball — which could see a lot of changes due to expiring contracts, veterans underperforming, and the defensive coordinator sitting on a fiery seat. With that being said, here are five players that should be targeted in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Browns draft possibility No. 5: Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson
Everyone is clamoring for a nose tackle, which the Browns defense really needs. However, they likely also need a 3-tech since right now, Taven Bryan is filling that role. Bryan, a former first-round pick out of Florida, never lived up to his lofty status with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
He signed with Cleveland this offseason on a one-year deal and has been decent, but not great. He has 25 tackles and three sacks, although he’s coming off arguably his best game of the year against Washington.
Still, he’s a free agent in the offseason and might not be back. If that’s the case, Ruke Orhorhoro from Clemson could be a great addition. All the attention for the Tigers’ defensive line has been on Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee but Orhorhoro has also been a great player.
Listed at 6-foot-4 and 295-pounds, he has 23 tackles — eight for a loss — and four sacks. He’s also batted down five passes this season and recovered a fumble.