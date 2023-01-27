4 free agent quarterbacks the Cleveland Browns should target as a backup
The Cleveland Browns have their guy at quarterback, but what about a contingency plan in case something happens? These four quarterbacks should be targeted.
Backup quarterbacks don’t get all of the glamors as the starting quarterbacks do, that is until they are called upon for whatever reason. The Browns have Deshaun Watson for at least the next four seasons, but he still needs a backup.
Jacoby Brissett was tremendous for Cleveland as he went from perennial backup to starter in 2022 as Watson served his 11-game suspension. He likely priced himself out of Northeast Ohio and will surely get looks from other teams to either compete for a starting gig or be a bridge quarterback for an upcoming rookie.
Andrew Berry will need to find a suitable backup for Watson in free agency, which starts in about a month and a half. We’ve seen Kevin Stefanski work his magic with Brissett and Baker Mayfield – who is also a free agent in March – so the Browns will be able to explore all options when addressing a backup.
Here are the four free-agent quarterbacks that the Cleveland Browns should target to be the backup to Deshaun Watson.
4 Free Agent Quarterbacks the Cleveland Browns Should Target as a Backup
No. 4: Nick Mullens
This makes a lot of sense in the fact that Nick Mullens already knows Stefanski’s system. He spent the 2021 season with the Browns and had to make a spot start due to COVID.
In that game, he finished 20-of-30 for 147 yards and a touchdown. Cleveland lost the game, but he played well enough considering the circumstances.
Before coming to Cleveland, he spent his first four seasons with the 49ers, and in 2022, he was Kirk Cousins’ backup in Minnesota this season.
Mullens would not cost all that much, so it is worth at least exploring this option, especially since he knows the system already.