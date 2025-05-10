2025 Browns Rookie Draft Profile: Pick No. 5, DT Mason Graham

After securing the 2nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns decided to make a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. They sent the second overall pick, a fourth and a sixth-round pick for Jacksonville's fifth overall pick, their second and fourth-round pick, as well as their first-round pick next year. While they missed out on arguably the best player in the draft, Travis Hunter, they still were able to select stud defensive tackle out of Michigan, Mason Graham.

Pros

Mason Graham is the typical stout defensive tackle you want to build your defense around. He was absolutely stellar defending the run this season, recording the 5th most run stops in all of college football (30) despite logging the 168th most run defense snaps. This earned him the highest overall PFF grade and highest run defensive grade for his position last season. Graham is an absolute wall up front that is hard to move even when double-teamed.

His production vs the run is even more impressive when you account for the scheme he played in at Michigan. It required him to be a two-gap defender, meaning he had to mirror offensive linemen and couldn't just fly upfield to penetrate the line. Despite the difficulty of the scheme, Graham showed he has no problem firing off the line and shedding blockers while still maintaining gap integrity.

Graham also has a background in wrestling which is evident when watching him on film. He understands how to use his strong base and leverage against his opponent. Due to his strong hands, offensive linemen have tried to "jump set" him on pass protection, trying to hit him before he has a chance to bullrush. That doesn't work as Graham has a quick swim to combat any blocker that leans too far forward.

Cons

Now, while Graham is no slouch when it comes to rushing the passer, it certainly is the part of his game that could use improvement. According to PFF, Graham's 13.8% pass rush win rate in 2024 is second among defensive tackles that have 300 or more pass rush snaps. With that kind of win rate, though, you'd expect him to have more than 3.5 sacks and 34 pressures.

Part of the reason for his lack of pass rush production is that he struggles with his second move when getting after the quarterback. His first move, usually a swim or bull rush, has shown effectiveness on tape, but if it fails, it results in a stalemate between him and an offensive lineman. Now Graham has a lot of great pass rushers to learn from with All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett and new defensive tackle Maelik Collins, who was in the top half of the league in pressures and sacks for his position.

It's also worth noting he has a smaller frame for a run-stuffing defensive tackle. It's not extremely concerning, but worth monitoring that at the combine he weighed in at 6'3 296 lbs, 24 lbs less than what he was listed at Michigan. Graham stated he had some weight fluctuations at the combine due to dehydration and is back to 310 lbs currently. He also has shorter arms at 32 inches, so he is at a natural disadvantage when facing bigger offensive linemen. With strong leverage and great technique, though, these obstacles can be overcome.

Fit

If the Browns were going to go Defense with their first pick in the draft, selecting Graham made the most sense. Not only does Graham bolster a Browns run defense that was bottom 10 in the league in total rush yards and yards per carry allowed, but he also helps a defensive tackle room that has struggled with pass rush production for years. Not since Sheldon Richardson in 2020 has Cleveland had a defensive tackle amass over 3 sacks in a season. Coincidentally, that was the season Myles Garrett made his first all-pro 1st team selection.

Graham will also have a lot less asked of him in Jim Schwartz's defense, as he teaches his defensive tackles to penetrate upfield instead of mirroring and playing two-gap. This selection also helps the NFL's best pass rusher, Myles Garrett. With a force that prevents opposing quarterbacks from stepping up in the pocket, it will only help turn his pressures into more sacks.

Overall Grade A+

Yes, it was frustrating for many analysts and fans to see a team that struggled to score last year take a defensive player. Considering everything, though, this was the best move by any team in the entire draft. The Browns only moved down 3 spots, acquired a 2nd-round pick this year, a first-round pick next year, and still got a unanimous "blue chip" talent. The reality of the situation is that the Browns had a lot of holes on their roster going into the draft. It's rare that a team trades down in the draft to acquire more capital and still walks away with one of the best players in the draft.

