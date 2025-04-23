3 late draft running backs the Browns must target to replace Nick Chubb

The 2025 NFL Draft is just a few days away. As it stands right now, the Cleveland Browns have several big holes on their roster, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Yes, they signed Joe Flacco, but who will be their quarterback of the future? What's the plan at running back? Will they add more depth to their receiver room? What about backup tight end?

It's been rumored that Kevin Stefanski wants the team to return to their origins and go back to the style of offense it was before Deshaun Watson. The Browns were able to stay competitive with quarterbacks like Jacoby Brissett and PJ Walker in this style of offense. They just need strong running back and offensive line play.

The Browns still have not resigned Nick Chubb, which might indicate that they are looking to the draft for his replacement. This year features an extraordinarily deep running back class. Dane Brugler released his draft guide and grades out 30 players as having a draft-able grade.

It's entirely possible they draft a running back early with great top end talent, but the team could very easily draft one later and still come away with a player ready to contribute. If the team decides to wait, these three players should be at the top of their list.

Cam Skattebo

Last year, the Browns struggled to run the ball consistently. Jerome Ford was the team's leading rusher. Ford was explosive at times, having multiple 60 yard rushing touchdowns last year, however several of his rushing attempts were either stopped for little to no gain.

Enter Cam Skattebo, who recently had an official visit with the Browns. Skattebo is a bruising running back that is able to run through contact and is always pushing the pile forward. Last year, the running back was able to average over four yards per carry after contact.

This could be extremely valuable for the Browns if their offensive line struggles again like last year. On top of this Skattebo is also equipped to help as a receiver. He finished the year with 45 catches to only two drops.

Skattebo has the right mindset to succeed in the NFL and endear him to fans. In college he had to fight for every opportunity with no Division 1 offers out of high school. He transferred to Arizona State after two years at Sacramento State, where he earned several Big Sky conference accolades.

He has shown that no stage is too big for him, showcasing his talents for the world to see in the College Football Playoffs this year. According to Brugler, he is currently slated to be drafted in either the third or fourth round.

DJ Giddens

With the return to Stefanski's old offensive system, the Browns should be using more wide zone concepts. In this system, it's imperative that the running back can see and anticipate where the hole is and where a potential cutback will be. According to Brugler, these are two of Gidden's biggest strengths.

Giddens was very successful in his time at Kansas State, averaging over five yards per carry in all three of his seasons on the team. Part of the reason why he was so successful was his athletic profile.

His RAS (relative athletic score) was 9.78 out of 10, earning him the 48th best score out of 2099 running backs tested since 1987. The only reason that Giddens might go later in the draft is because of the overall depth of the class.

DJ Giddens has a chance to be RB6 of the class



-6'0" 212 with a 1.53 10 yd split, 39.5" vert, 10'10" broad jump, and 4.33 20 yd shuttle (9.78u RAS)

-4.16 yac/c

-25 runs of 15+ yards

-Higher ElusiveRt & YPRR than Hampton, Henderson, Judkins, and Johnson

-69 missed tackles in 2023 https://t.co/1ckjeWahtY pic.twitter.com/NfDl8jds2N — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) March 8, 2025

LeQuint Allen

LeQuint Allen isn't the same type of running back as Skattebo and Giddens. Allen right now is projected to be more of a receiving threat out of the backfield and not a true lead back. This past year Allen was able to set Syracuse's receptions and receiving yards records. Allen is great at helping out in pass protection as well when he needs to, making him a perfect third down running back.

Allen can still be effective when running the ball. In each of his last two years, he was able to run for over 1,000 yards. Allen has to work for his yards and is unlikely to have an explosive run. This past year, he only had a total of nine rushes that went for 15 or more yards. With this skillset, Allen is extremely capable of coming in right away and contributing in specific packages.

