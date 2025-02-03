3 teams who could realistically trade for Myles Garrett

Monday morning started out with a bang for the Cleveland Browns, but not in a good way.

Four-time All Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett officially and formally requested a trade away from Cleveland in a statement he released.

Now, will the Browns actually honor the request? If so, where will he go? This is a fluid situation, but we're going to try to start unwrapping it all.

When looking at teams who could pull off a Garrett trade, it's tricky to try and make any predictions for multiple reasons. First of all, which teams would have enough draft capital to make it happen? You'd have to believe Garrett is worth, at minimum, two first-round picks even though he's 29 years old.

Would Cleveland want better picks, if possible? Of course they would. But, just how high up in the draft order would they go? Garrett wants to win now, and teams toward the top of the draft order might not have that going for them.

But, at the same time, those teams could also be unwilling to part with too high of a draft pick. It's an interesting situation. Let's look at some teams who might be more under the radar in terms of potential winners, but could get a deal done.

Teams who could realistically be in the mix for a Myles Garrett trade

New England Patriots

Just last year, new Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel spent the season with Cleveland and undoubtedly had opportunities to connect with Garrett. A defensive mind himself, and someone who wants to win more than anything, Vrabel would be a phenomenal match with Garrett in New England.

But, would New England be willing to part with their no. 4 overall pick? That's unlikely, especially assuming they'd have an opportunity to get someone like Abdul Carter, who is much younger.

The Patriots might be able to package their second-round pick, this year, with a first rounder next year and then some. Would it be enough?

Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers own the no. 8 overall pick in this year's draft and, while not many see them as a contender, they are a team that could be on the rise. Bryce Young made significant improvements last year; enough to warrant the notion that Carolina could have their franchise quarterback.

Would the Panthers be able to do enough in a short amount of time to be considered a real contender? That seems unlikely. But, that no. 8 overall pick would be very tough to refuse if you're Cleveland.

Chicago Bears

Here's where it gets interesting. The Bears have the no. 10 overall pick, which many believe they will use on an offensive lineman. Chicago desperately needs offensive line help. But, could they do enough in free agency to warrant parting with this pick if it meant pairing Garrett with Montez Sweat?

The Bears could be a team which sees a quick turnaround under Ben Johnson. They have their franchise quarterback in Caleb Williams, with weapons around him on offense. This could be a match made in heaven.