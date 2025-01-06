5 Browns who definitely won't be back in 2025

Finally, the Cleveland Browns' horrendous 2024 has come to a close, and with it the team is bringing a top 3 draft pick and a future quarterback competition in tow.

The Browns were not expected to be this bad headed into the season. In fact, there were postseason expectations with their defense shining all of 2023 and with a presumably healthy Deshaun Watson about to begin a new campaign with Cleveland.

All of those expectations crumbled after a 1-6 start under Watson and a 2-7 run without him, which landed Cleveland amongst the worst teams in the league and rendered them rudderless just one year removed from their Cinderella postseason run with Joe Flacco under center.

Now that 2024 is a wrap, though, it's time to get realistic about who is returning to the team and who just played - or simply watched from the sideline - their last Browns game.