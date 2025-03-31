5 cornerbacks most likely to be drafted by Browns, based on data trends

In preparation for the 2025 draft, where the Browns hold 10 selections, I went into the lab to identify which draft prospects best fit the Browns' positional prototypes established since Andrew Berry assumed his post as General Manager.

I gathered data on every acquisition Berry has made - whether through the draft, free agency, or trade - focusing on key athletic traits and NFL Combine results to build a Browns-specific prototype. Then, I compared each prospect's numbers to their positional prototype, normalizing the data and adjusting for missing values to produce ideal fits for each position based on the data.

This is the sixth installment of a ten-part series, identifying the best matches for the Browns, based on the data-trends identified since Andrew Berry became GM.

The Cleveland Browns have plenty of needs, and fans who were hopeful for a big free agency period were served a disappointing slice of Kenny-Pickett-Pie. It was to be expected however, as the Browns find themselves in one of the most precarious cap situations in all of the league.

This isn't your typical mess, this is a mess that takes a few years to clean up. Guaranteeing $240 million to Deshaun Watson was the equivalent of dousing your perfectly fine home in kerosene, and throwing a match inside to get it started. Now, you've watched it burn to the ground, and you have to strap on your hardhat, and get rebuilding.

The foundation of the Browns team is currently in flux, as an aftershock to the Watson-earthquake was a lack of first round picks for 3 years, in addition to 3 other mid-rounders. That's a lot of young, inexpensive talent to miss out on.

One group that appears to still have hope, is the cornerback room. Cornerback is an extremely significant position, and it's no joke that the Browns have a proven, legitimate star in Denzel Ward at the position. Behind him, is a little dicier, as Greg Newsome II and Martin Emerson have seen significant peaks and valleys in their respective careers.

Behind that troika, the Browns have Cameron Mitchell, Tony Brown (who re-signed with the team on March 20), Chigozie Anusiem, and Anthony Kendall. The lone departure from the 2024 team is Mike Ford who took his excellent special teams chops down to Atlanta.

It's reasonable to say the Browns should be focusing elsewhere, when Draft Day comes around. It's important, however, to note that a 3-14 team is not one that is devoid of holes. They need talent, at every spot, and this draft class is shaping up to be a great one from the CB position.

The following are the top 5 fits for the Browns who are available to be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft: