5 cornerbacks most likely to be drafted by Browns, based on data trends

With an identical similarity score of 99.4%, is Jason Marshall Jr. of the Florida Gators. Marshall is another tall, long corner, standing 6 feet and weighing 194lbs. He spent his entire 4-year career as a Gator, learning the trade in the highest quality conference of college football, the SEC. Like Quincy Riley, he is projected to be a later round draft choice.

For the first time on this list, there is a CB with modest production in terms of interceptions. Marshall finished his time in Gainesville with 98 tackles, 2 interceptions, and 25 passes defended. Combine mavens rave about his explosiveness, evident in his jumping measurements (37.5' vertical, 10'5" broad jump). Scouts want to see him put it all together by improving his play recognition and his own ball skills.

1. Trey Amos - Mississippi

The CB with highest similarity score of any CBs in this year's draft class (99.7%), is another SEC product, this time, Trey Amos out of Ole Miss. In fact, Amos has the 4th highest similarity score of any prospect in the draft. He was well-traveled in his career, as he spent 3 years at Louisiana, before going to play for Nick Saban at Alabama. It didn't quite work out, so he took his talents to Oxford to play for a Saban-disciple in Lane Kiffin.

At the combine, Amos impressed scouts at 6'1" and 195lbs. As of current projections, it is expected that Amos will hear his name called in the early rounds. He only had 1 interception through 4 years before logging 3 in his final season with the Rebels. In total, he finished his career with 121 tackles, 4 interceptions, and 31 passes defensed.

