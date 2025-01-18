5 players Browns fans should watch in NFL Divisional Round

The Cleveland Browns might not have a ton of cap space to work with as of now, but after the Super Bowl is done and trades and free agency can begin, they might be making a ton of moves in order to free up that space.

With Deshaun Watson out for the year, an offensive line in need of some serious help, and a receiving corp that could use a third legitimate option, the Browns have some work to do to try and get back to their winning ways in 2025.

The NFL Playoffs are still happening, though, so no signings or rumors can really even begin to swirl for Cleveland. But, that doesn't mean that Browns fans shouldn't be paying attention to these games being played, as some players on these teams could very well be targets for Cleveland headed into the spring.

Here are just a few of the players Cleveland fans should be keeping an eye on in this weekend's Divisional Round.

5 players to watch during Divisional Round weekend

Ty Johnson

Johnson has crept onto my radar these last few weeks of play because of two specific games where I felt he shined as a legitimate running back target for Cleveland: against the Detroit Lions and against the Denver Broncos in the AFC Wild Card game. In both contests, he was a favorite target for the Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen down field, and he was very reliable on those plays.

Cleveland didn't really have running backs who could act as receivers this past season, with Nick Chubb still ramping back up to action in 2024 and with Jerome Ford lacking the skills to be similar to Johnson in that regard. He's going to be a free agent in the 2025 offseason and, assuming the Bills let him walk, he should be someone the Browns try to target to add to their running back depth.

Justin Reid

The Kansas City Chiefs have had a surprisingly great secondary to rely upon this season, and it feels like they really hit their stride against the Browns in Week 15, ironically. One piece to their secondary has been safety Justin Reid, who has been a reliable pass defender for them this season.

Cleveland has to do something to shore up their health and reliability in the secondary, as it felt like the only player they could rely on in 2024 was Denzel Ward. Reid could be a low cost option for Cleveland in free agency, and he'd immediately be one of the team's better pass defenders to slot in alongside Juan Thornhill and Grant Delpit.

Ronnie Stanley

Cleveland obviously needs help on their offensive line. It seems like they'll likely use one of their third round picks and, probably, their fourth or fifth round pick to take a tackle or two to help add depth to that position. But, they can also make moves to alleviate their cap woes and sign someone like Stanley in the offseason.

Once considered one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL, Stanley has been perfectly OK with the Baltimore Ravens in 2024. He's certainly a veteran and his age can be a concern, but he'd add some veteran leadership to a line that seemed to have no identity in 2024.

Hollywood Brown

Cleveland really needs to identify and acquire a third option wide receiver, whether through the draft or in free agency - or, hope that Jamari Thrash can develop into that in 2025. But, one option that'll be available to them this offseason is Hollywood Brown. His production has slipped significantly over the last few years, and he's only been able to play two games total for the Chiefs in 2024.

But, he's only 27 years old, and could potentially sign for a one year deal to ramp back up to football action while playing on a "prove it" contract for Cleveland alongside a new signal caller. He's not an uber-attractive player to want to acquire for this team, but could be worth a swing.

D.J. Humphries

Humphries is yet another tackle the Browns should be focusing in on. While he's had a rough go of it injury wise in 2024, only starting two games, he's a tackle with a big ceiling. A former first rounder is typically always worth a gamble, especially considering how great he was for the Arizona Cardinals back in 2021.

If the Chiefs aren't willing to re-sign him in 2025, the Browns need to be all over the opportunity to snag him off the market - especially if he has a great resurgence this postseason protecting Patrick Mahomes.

