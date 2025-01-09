The bottom line as it pertains to Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is this: the Browns cannot afford to let him go in free agency, but they cannot afford to overpay him with how tight money is for them.

Chubb, who just turned 29 years old, is coming off a series of injuries that have hampered his explosiveness seen in 2022, when he was one of the best running backs in the NFL. He was set for an even greater ceiling until Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers back in 2023, when he suffered another gruesome knee injury that sidelined him until the early part of 2024.

While he remains a fan favorite alongside Myles Garrett, Chubb also doesn't have the on-field performances as of late like Garrett to justify a huge pay day in free agency. But, he should still be retained by Cleveland as he's earned a chance to get back to 100% health and start a season properly, in Week 1.

Chubb's services can be useful to several other running back-needy teams in the NFL, though - teams that also struggled to get their run game off the ground. Let's dive into those potential landing spots for Chubb if the Browns fumble his free agency.

5 potential landing spots for Nick Chubb in free agency

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders need a ton of help at all times, it seems. Their offense is in dire need of a true QB1, while their run game was non existent this season behind Ameer Abdullah and Alexander Mattison. Brock Bowers was essentially their only reliable receiver, especially after trading Davante Adams to the NY Jets.

Read more: 3 changes the Browns must make this offseason to avoid another disaster in 2025

Landing Chubb would be a boost to their offensive profile. And, don't look now, but the Raiders also have the second most cap space of any team in the NFL. They can take a huge swing on his ability to come back healthy and hope to revitalize their offense through him. It'd also be such a Raiders move to sign a running back with as extensive an injury history as Chubb.

New York Jets

The Jets are in a different boat than the Raiders - while they do have some cap space, they aren't exactly swimming in it. They also have to worry about offering extensions to Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner in the near future, and they need to see what they still have in Breece Hall as their current RB1.

But, if they feel like they need to add another proven stud in the backfield to line up alongside Hall, Chubb could be a good fit for them. If they're able to fix up their offensive line, which was 29th in the league in run blocking in 2024, then Chubb and Hall could suddenly be a formidable one two punch.

Cincinnati Bengals

It'd be most heartbreaking to see Chubb leave for an AFC North team, but this is another case like with the Jets where Cincinnati would need to not just sign Chubb, but also revamp their entire offensive line. Their inability to protect Joe Burrow throughout the season was a big reason as to why they couldn't find their footing until halfway through the season.

But, Cincinnati has cap space to make it happen. Losing Joe Mixon was a big loss to their run game, and while Chase Brown was a revalation for them in 2024, they could use a true RB1 in their backfield. If they can shore up their O-line, Chubb would be an awesome fit for an offense that'll always be more reliant on their MVP-caliber quarterback's arm, anyway.

Chicago Bears

Another team with oodles of cap space and a need for another punch in their backfield is the Bears. Chicago struggled mightily this season thanks to a very shoddy offensive line. Caleb Williams suffered the same fate as Burrow did, which is to say he struggle to get his footing in his rookie season behind a line that helped him get sacked 68 times in 2024 - third most in NFL history.

However, they have the money to not just snag Chubb hypothetically, but to fix up their offensive line. They'll also be picking eighth overall in the first round in 2025, which is an awesome spot to be in to take one of the several thoroughbread offensive lineman becoming available in this draft. Chubb would be a great complement to Williams, and he'd be a veteran leader worth adding to the Bears locker room.

LA Chargers

The Chargers have one of the more understated offenses in the league led by their young quarterback, Justin Herbert. They haven't necessarily needed a rock solid run game because Herbert is just so accurate and efficient, and their defense has been one of the best in the league. But, if their recent signing of Ezekiel Elliot ahead of the postseason is any indication, they can use some rushing.

LA can also offer a fairly big contract to Chubb, considering they have the sixth-most cap space in the NFL. J.K. Dobbins would immediately get help from Chubb in the backfield, and they'd have a perfect complement to Herbert's efficient arm.

More Browns news and analysis