Abdul Carter named "future superstar" with Browns in latest 2025 NFL mock draft

We're going to be endlessly inundated with mock drafts until April 24, when the NFL draft is set to kick off in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

That means there's going to be a range of opinion on what the Cleveland Browns need to be doing with their No. 2 overall pick in the draft, secured after an abysmal 3-14 season ended with no starting quarterback and a Myles Garrett trade request.

Cleveland's worst trait from last season was, by far, their offense. They finished the year 22nd in passing yards per game, 29th in rushing yards per game, and 28th in total yards per game.

They didn't get a legitimate passing threat in the pocket until Deshaun Watson tore his Achilles, which led to Jameis Winston snaps. And, they had zero rushing threat behind an injured offensive line and with Nick Chubb never looking right in his return to the team.

So, it makes sense that Cleveland would likely go quarterback at No. 2 overall in the draft to try and fix that issue, right? Well, not according to The Athletic's latest mock draft, which polled college football writers about where they'd expect top prospects to land this April.

Latest mock draft projects Abdul Carter to Browns

In The Athletic's latest mock draft, published on Tuesday, college football writer Cameron Teague Robinson mocks Penn State defensive lineman Abdul Carter to the Browns over Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders.

"The Browns need a quarterback, but with Myles Garrett’s future with the organization uncertain it’s hard to pass on a future superstar like Carter," wrote Robinson to justify his selection.

He added that if the Browns kept Garrett, then the duo would form one of the scariest D-line pairings in the league. And, if Garrett is traded, then Cleveland can potentially replace Garrett with an All Pro in Carter.

Read more: Mel Kiper has Browns avoiding Shedeur Sanders in latest 2025 NFL mock draft

Cleveland's defense has been solid over the last few seasons, mostly led by Garrett. He finished up the 2024 season a first team All Pro and as a Pro Bowl selection, and he was a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year once again. However, defense has not been winning games or postseason series for the Browns.

Leaning on their defenders for help when their offense has been completely flat has been a losing strategy, so investing heavily in a talent like Carter seems like they'd just be adding to that problem.

The Tennessee Titans, who pick first overall, can't take both quarterbacks deemed the best in this draft - Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. So, if Cleveland really wants to make a solid pick in the first round, it might make more sense to take a spark for their offense rather than for their defense.

More Browns news and analysis