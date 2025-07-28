Biggest Winners and Losers From Week 1 of Browns Training Camp 2025

Kenny Pickett: Cleveland Browns Training Camp | Jason Miller/GettyImages

Loser: Kenny Pickett

Pickett has not had a bad camp by any stretch. In fact, he might have been the best quarterback on the field during Saturday's practice, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. But a hamstring injury that could sideline Pickett for the next few weeks could be devastating for his chances of winning the starting job.

It seems unlikely that the Browns will keep two veteran quarterbacks on the roster, especially with Gabriel and Sanders performing well enough at camp. And Pickett now has to watch those three play ahead of him, and Pickett could likely miss multiple preseason games.

The timing couldn’t be worse for Pickett, who is on his third team in three seasons. And it’s unfortunate as he was progressing as the practices went along. Here's hoping that his absence won’t be too long and he can get back on the field sooner rather than later.

