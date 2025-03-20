Browns add depth to special teams and receiving corp with DeAndre Carter signing

After a very slow start to the week for the Cleveland Browns in free agency, they added another small signing on the margins to their books. They agreed to terms with DeAndre Carter, a former Chicago Bear, on a 1-year deal that offers $800,000 guaranteed to the veteran. The deal was first reported by FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz.

The 10-year receiver will be 32 by the time the year with the Browns starts, and he'll likely be competing for a role in the offense alongside Cedric Tillman, Michael Woods, and Jamari Thrash. He'll also likely be competing alongside a rookie - if the team drafts one.

Carter's points of expertise

In his career, Carter has posted 1,331 total receiving yards and just six touchdowns, with his best season in 2022 when he played 17 games for the Los Angeles Chargers and had 538 receiving yards. He wasn't a very instrumental part to the Bears' offense as they struggled to move the ball with a terrible offensive line.

It feels more likely that Carter will become the team's go-to returner once the season begins. He had 479 kickoff return yards in 2024 and 158 return yards on punts.

This story is developing and will be updated with more information.

