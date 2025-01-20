Browns avoid potential Deion Sanders sabotage in latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft

The last thing that the Cleveland Browns need next season is unnecessary attention. They've done more than enough to bring that to themselves the last several seasons with their trade for Deshaun Watson and subsequent losing seasons. They need focus and to lay low while developing their new offense under a new offensive coordinator and quarterback.

That puts their need at quarterback all the more under a microscope. If they go with one at number two overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, then the choice is going to be between Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward. If they wait for one in the later rounds, they'll likely go with Jalen Milroe or Jaxson Dart.

In this new mock draft, they go for the former option - and, they avoid putting themselves in the spotlight, potentially, by taking the other top quarterback in the draft.

Browns avoid taking Shedeur Sanders in latest mock draft

Round 1, Pick 2: Cam Ward, QB

In this latest mock draft done on NFL Mock Draft Simulator on Auto Draft, the Bills keep their second overall pick and take Cam Ward. Ward, a Heisman Trophy finalist, will keep landing atop the short list of quarterbacks worth taking in this upcoming draft. He had an excellent year with Miami, but is seen as someone who needs a lot more development to be successful in the NFL.

Read more: Browns ranked least likely to bounce back of all teams that missed NFL Playoffs

Ward wouldn't be an immediate answer to the Browns woes at signal caller - but, neither would whatever free agent they bring in during the offseason. He'd be a great rookie quarterback to have develop behind that veteran starter, though, and best case scenario is that he's ready to start the tail end of 2025 or start of 2026.

Round 2, Pick 33: J.T. Tuimoloau, EDGE

While the Browns miss out on Abdul Carter in this mock draft, it doesn't mean that they can't still land a decent defender in the draft. Tuimoloau, who will be in action on Monday night for Ohio State in the College Football National Championship, had a solid 11.5 sacks and 30 tackles in 2024 for the Buckeyes.

He's been great in the playoffs so far for Ohio State, and he'd likely be available for the Browns given the number of very good defenders in this draft. He's not the most athletic defensive end, but he packs a punch.

Round 3, Pick 67: Earnest Greene, OT

Of course, one of the other biggest needs for this Cleveland team is reinforcements on the offensive line. Greene isn't a very big prospect coming out of Georgia, but he could be a good player to take a flier on and develop during the season. Dawand Jones is likely getting the nod to start at tackle if Greene is taken here.

Round 3, Pick 94: Devin Neal, RB

Neal would be a solid pick here to add to the Browns running back room. He's had multiple 1,000 plus rushing yard seasons for the Kansas Jayhawks, and one of the only knocks on his game might be that he's a bit undersized to be a decent pass blocker. As the run game will likely be heavily utilized this coming season, Neal's speed and ability to catch passes would be big for Cleveland's offense.

More Browns news and analysis