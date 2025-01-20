Browns clearly fleeced the Bills with the Amari Cooper trade

When the Buffalo Bills traded for Amari Cooper from the Cleveland Browns earlier in the 2024 season, it felt like the first sign that the Browns were done for the year.

Granted, the play of Deshaun Watson coupled with the nonexistent run game for Cleveland should've been the harbinger of doom for the team, but the trade was the first of two that landed the team some draft capital ahead of a rough rest of year.

However, the trade has only gotten better for Cleveland since it happened.

Cooper's lack of targets makes Browns look like genuises for trade

Cooper's value, at the time of the trade, was pretty big. Still a solid receiver despite being a bit older at 30 years old, he was capable of making big plays downfield with his (typically) reliable hands. But, he was dropping passes left and right for the Bronws, and wasn't contributing much to the team's offense. So, when Buffalo called to get him for a third round pick, it seemed like a no brainer.

Best case scenario: Cooper ends up being just as unreliable to end his season with the Bills as he was to start his season with the Browns, and isn't a hugely productive receiver in the postseason. Worst case scenario: he's actually the perfect WR1 for Josh Allen to work alongside on a deep postseason run.

The fact that neither have happened because Cooper doesn't even get the ball in his hands is shocking.

Cooper finished up the AFC Wild Card game with 36% of snaps played. In their AFC Divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens, Cooper came in for just one target with zero yards. Since being traded, Cooper's only played more than 50% of Buffalo's snaps three times.

That's a ridiculously unproductive target for a third round pick. And, Cleveland is still going to manage to pick within the top 100 in the draft with that second third rounder from Buffalo, allowing them to add depth to their team in exchange for what seems like a non-factor player for the Bills.

It almost feels like, at this point, the Bills only acquired Cooper to ensure he didn't land with a rival like the Kansas City Chiefs or Baltimore Ravens - two receiver-needy teams at points in the season. Now, Buffalo has him around for barely any plays or action. Maybe they'll seek to utilize him against the Chiefs in their AFC Championship game, but it seems unlikely.

Once again, Cleveland was right to pull the trigger early on that deal.

