Browns continue to shore up O-line with Teven Jenkins signing

The Cleveland Browns have signed another player to beef up their offensive line depth, this time taking a swing on G Teven Jenkins. The deal was first reported by FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz, with contract details yet to be revealed.

Jenkins, the former 2nd round pick for the Chicago Bears back in 2021, is a very solid guard who was previously named as a breakout player in 2023. He finished up with an overall PFF grade of 75.4 along with a 75.8 pass blocking grade and a 74.3 run blocking grade. But, he's had some major injury concerns over his short career.

He started 38 games over four seasons with the Bears.

Jenkins adds to Browns guard depth

Jenkins only took 738 snaps in 2024 while starting in 14 games total. When healthy, as it seems based on many Bears fans reactions on social media, he's a great run-blocking guard who can definitely add some talent to a Browns line in need of just that.

Jenkins has dealt with concussions, hip injuries, calf injuries, and neck injuries over the short span of his career.

So far this offseason, Cleveland's signed Jenkins and Cornelius Lucas, and they also re-structured Jack Conklin's deal so that he can more easily remain with the team as they re-build their roster. They've obviously placed an emphasis on O-line depth, which is encouraging to see if the team is planning on bringing on either a rookie quarterback or a veteran, injury-prone one.

The Browns' guard room now consists of Jenkins, Wyatt Teller, Joel Bitonio, and Zak Zinter.

This story is developing and will be updated with more information.

