Browns are included in a hypothetical QB trade that makes zero sense for Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns undoubtedly have the most chaotic quarterback room in the entire NFL. The team entered the offseason with Deshaun Watson on the roster recovering from an Achilles injury, then traded for Kenny Pickett, signed Joe Flacco, drafted Dillon Gabriel in the third round, and doubled back in the fifth round to select Shedeur Sanders. That leaves the team with five quarterbacks, and four healthy ones currently competing for the starting job.

While the Browns clearly have enough people in the quarterback room, ESPN would like to see them add another. In a recent piece looking at hypothetical trades for big-name players that could still be moved this offseason, Cleveland was in one of four proposals for Kirk Cousins, and ultimately deemed the one with the most upside.

Reporter Jeremy Fowler proposed a deal where the Browns would receive Cousins and a 2026 seventh-round pick in exchange for Kenny Pickett, a 2026 sixth-round pick, and cash considerations that would go to the Atlanta Falcons.

"This destination always made the most sense for Cousins, who has a long history with Browns coach Kevin Stefanski from their time together in Minnesota. After going through OTAs and minicamp, the Browns might realize they need another veteran to compete for the starting job. Cleveland currently has Joe Flacco, rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, and Pickett competing for the QB1 spot with Deshaun Watson out (Achilles)." Jeremy Fowler (ESPN)

ESPN proposes a trade where Browns and Falcons swap Kirk Cousins and Kenny Pickett

The only way Cleveland should even entertain a possible trade for Cousins is if the franchise is determined to make the fan base irate. There’s no justifying trading for a Kirk Cousins that will be 37 in August, one season removed from an Achilles injury, and coming off a season where he was benched. Even if the Browns get through the offseason program and determine all their current quarterbacks are terrible, it would make more sense to just punt the season than acquiring Kirk Cousins.

Cleveland needs to work on limiting the number of quarterbacks on the roster, not increasing the count. Whatever Kirk Cousins and the Falcons have going on is none of the Browns’ business, and it needs to remain that way.

