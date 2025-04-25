Browns just gave Aaron Rodgers one reason to run a mile from Steelers

The AFC North is in a weird spot. There is an obvious top dog in the division, and that's the Baltimore Ravens. Outside of them, it's clear who is at the bottom of the run in the division - and that, is of course, the Cleveland Browns.

In the middle of the pack are the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bengals are genuinely in a fine spot, as they have a franchise quarterback, two star receivers around him locked down for years to come, and now a big swing pick for their defense in Shemar Stewart.

The Steelers, on the other hand, are far closer to being in the Browns' territory than in the Bengals or Ravens territory. They, like the Browns, have no quarterback to truly helm the offense. They lost out on the chance to sign Justin Fields again as he went to the New York Jets for a starting job, and Russell Wilson also left them to start for the New York Giants in 2025.

Pittsburgh has also had the unfortunate displeasure of being heavily connected to Aaron Rodgers this offseason. The 42 year old signal caller still hasn't retired from the NFL, and he still hasn't decided what he's going to do this season at all. He's met with Pittsburgh already, but no official moves have been made by either party to land Rodgers.

And, head coach Mike Tomlin told media that Rodgers isn't swaying their draft strategy.

But, if Rodgers did want to sign with the Steelers, he may not want to after the Browns selected Mason Graham at 5th overall in the NFL draft.

Graham pick should scare Rodgers off from joining Steelers

Graham, who has been the top graded defensive tackle in college football by PFF since 2023, adds another element to the Browns' defensive line that makes them very scary to face. Graham, Myles Garrett, and others will be a wrecking ball this coming season. And, it's doubtful that Rodgers will want to face that trouble after dealing with so many pressures as a New York Jet in 2024.

As he's an older quarterback who is already coming off of an Achilles tear in 2023, it just doesn't seem smart for him to go into a hard nosed division like the AFC North to then face off with players like Graham and Garrett in the trenches. If Graham also develops a solid pass rush game, it's even more trouble for Rodgers.

Maybe he will stay away from the AFC North once and for all thanks to the Browns' draft pick.

