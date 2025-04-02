Browns land franchise quarterback in NFL mock draft (but not the way you think)

The Cleveland Browns own the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and no one knows for sure what they plan to do with that pick. It's been a popular assumption that, due to the strong need they have at the quarterback position, that they'll take Shedeur Sanders and let him be their next franchise signal-caller.

It's also been speculated that they'll take Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter. Another option could be for them to trade down from the second pick to wherever the team they're trading with is picking. There's a lot on the table for the Browns with the second pick in the draft.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com has something crazy happening in his latest mock draft and it'd be something that would probably make Browns fans pretty dang happy. Zierlein not only has the Browns staying put at two and taking Carter but he has them moving back into the first round and nabbing Sanders with the 24th pick.

Browns select Shedeur Sanders in mock draft but not with second overall pick

Zierlein has the Browns moving up from the 33rd pick (first pick in the second round) to the 24th pick in a trade with the Vikings. He notes that this would be a smart move for both sides because it allows the Browns to capitalize on Sanders' fifth-year option and the Vikings need more draft picks. Everybody wins essentially.

While this would be a huge move for the Browns, it's hard to see Sanders plummeting this far in the draft given the need other teams have at the position. If Cleveland passes on Sanders with the second pick, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Giants snatch him up with the very next selection or for the Raiders, Jets, or Saints to take him when they're on the clock.

It'd also be crazy for the Steelers, who are picking 21st, to move out of that spot when Sanders would hypothetically still be on the board. There's no way Sanders drops this far but hey, creativity points given to Zierlein here for sure. Quarterbacks do drop in the draft but with the strong need other teams have at the position and Sanders at one point being considered a sure-thing to go in the top five, this just feels too crazy to happen.

That being said, let's pretend things played out this way. The Browns would absolutely be praised for this move, as they'd have gotten Carter with their first selection and then made a move to get the second-best quarterback in the draft. Win-win.