Browns land Kenny Pickett and end Dorian Thompson-Robinson experiment with trade

The Cleveland Browns have, finally, done something.

Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Browns have traded for Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback Kenny Pickett. In exchange, Cleveland is sending their fifth-round pick from the 2025 NFL draft as well as Dorian Thompson-Robinson to the Eagles.

Pickett saw limited action in 2024 with Jalen Hurts hurt throughout the season, with two games played with major snaps. In those contests - one against the Dallas Cowboys and one against the Washington Commanders - he went 1-1 with two touchdowns and one interception. He looked solid, but obviously, Pickett is a backup for a reason.

He's not going to be a true, go to starter for the Browns. However, he's an immediate upgrade to Thompson-Robinson. The Browns' former 5th round pick for the Browns back in 2023 just never panned out for the team, turning the ball over consistently when given an opportunity to start and almost always needing to rely on his legs for yardage.

