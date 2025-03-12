Browns lose depth at cornerback after Falcons sign Mike Ford

The Cleveland Browns continue to not make much noise in free agency, losing out on now maintaining their depth at cornerback. Mike Ford has signed with the Atlanta Falcons on a two-year, $4 million deal per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ford was likely far from one of Cleveland's priority signings, especially on defense. You can probably argue that player was Devin Bush, who was re-signed by the team to a one year, team friendly deal. While Ford provided much needed depth to the Browns' defense and secondary, retaining him wasn't going to make or break their impact on that side of the ball.

Ford is only 30 years old, and likely has some juice still left in the tank on defense.

Now, Cleveland's depth at cornerback features an All Pro in Denzel Ward in addition to Tony Brown, MJ Emerson, Cameron Mitchell, and other pickups the Browns made at the end of the year that basically never saw action.

Ward needs help, and that was evidenced by his lack of play due to concussions throughout the season as well as the limited impact of Emerson, Ford, and Mitchell. The draft offers some youthful alternatives to those secondary members, and there's also hope that Emerson's down year was a fluke.

