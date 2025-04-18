Browns might not land ideal quarterback late in draft after latest Giants intel

Here is a list of the last 5 3rd overall picks in the NFL draft:

2020: Jeff Okudah

2021: Trey Lance

2022: Derek Stingley Jr.

2023: Will Anderson Jr.

2024: Drake Maye

What's the first thing that comes to mind when looking at this list of players? One major theme is that quarterbacks taken this high have been extremely hit or miss - Maye seems to be a legitimate starting quarterback for the New England Patriots for years to come, whereas Lance has found himself fighting for a spot on an NFL roster this coming season.

The other positions taken, all defense, have mostly panned out very well. Okudah has lost his step a bit since being taken in 2020, but Stingley and Anderson are key pieces to the Houston Texans' defensive core.

That might be way the New York Giants, who hold that pick in the 2025 draft, are becoming weary of taking a quarterback that high that isn't a sure thing starter for the upcoming season. Given that they've also gone "all out" by signing both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston this offseason, they aren't necessarily gung-ho to take a rookie that high in the order.

Based on the latest intel from The Athletic's Dianna Russini, it seems New York is certainly leaning towards taking best player available at 3rd overall - and that's bad news for the Cleveland Browns' plans at quarterback later in the draft.

Russini's latest report offers bad news for Browns' draft plans

Russini reported on Friday that, despite some pretty last minute workouts scheduled with Shedeur Sanders, Tyler Shough, and Jalen Milroe, the Giants seem unified on the idea of taking the best player that falls to them - and that's growing likely to be Abdul Carter.

"They're in lockstep. They know what they're doing at this point. They're just doing these final workouts to collect in case something happens at the top, in case they decide to trade out, and it's unbelievable how split this is outside of the Giants," said Russini in a clip from "Scoop City."

If New York isn't that serious about grabbing a quarterback early in the draft, and are actually willing to trade down, they can probably get ahead of Cleveland's 33rd pick and take one of Milroe or Sanders before the Browns are able to do so. That would throw a bit of a curveball into the Browns' draft plans, which as general manager Andrew Berry has explained, will be focused on landing a "long term bet" at quarterback.

Milroe seems to fit that mantra, but if New York can take him sooner than their 34th overall pick and steal him from under Cleveland, they might. That would leave a less desirable option in Shough likely available to the Browns.

