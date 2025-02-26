Browns NFLPA report card paints a nasty picture of Kevin Stefanski, Jimmy Haslem

The annual NFLPA report cards are out once again, which helps peel back the curtain and show what players believe is really going on with their respective NFL teams. After a 3-14 season marred by injuries and nauseating quarterback play, it should surprise no one that the Cleveland Browns aren't viewed as a haven for players to flock to.

The Browns ranked 30th in their overall score from the players, with the only two teams below them being the recently dysfunctional New England Patriots and perpetually cheap Arizona Cardinals. The two biggest decision-makers, owner Jimmy Haslem and coach Kevin Stefanski, didn't receive exemplary marks either.

Haslem was given a C+ ranking, coming in 22nd among the other owners in the league. Haslem ranked 21st in willingness to invest in the team's facilities but a pathetic 29th in the belief that he "slightly contributes to a positive team culture" and "is somewhat committed to building a competitive team." Somehow, Stefanski was worse.

Stefanski's C grade was tied for the worst among all head coaches in the league. The Bears and Jaguars, who also received a C and were the only other teams to give their coach below a B- grade, fired both Matt Eberflus and Doug Pederson, respectively. Stefanski looks like a lame duck in 2025.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, owner Jimmy Haslem handed awful NFLPA grades

While it is tough for a team to give their head coach good grades during a 3-14 season, the fact that the Patriots (B+), Giants (B+), and Titans (A-) all managed to pain their coaches in a more positive light has to be a tough pill to swallow for those who are optimistic about Stefanski's coaching acumen.

Haslem has been known as one of the worst owners in the league for some time. While he does seemingly want the Browns to become a winning team, his tendency to meddle in affairs owners should not get involved in is ultimately what could end up dragging him down.

The Browns need to make some major changes if they ever want to shake their label as one of the also-rans in the league, though this report makes it seem like there is quite a long way to go when it comes to fixing this flotsam.