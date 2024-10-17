Browns OC Ken Dorsey reveals Nick Chubb's workload for Week 7
Week 7 for the Cleveland Browns has a lot of weight to it. A divisional game is about to kick off between the Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals, and it is the first game in three weeks that Cleveland actually playing in front of a home crowd. That crowd might be a bit hostile towards the team, though, as a 1-5 start behind some terrible QB play is not exactly inspiring.
One reason for the crowd to actually cheer, though, will be RB Nick Chubb returning to the field for the first time in a year. Chubb has been inactive the entire season so far, and his legs and power have been sorely missed in the backfield. With Chubb back, the team can reinvent itself and focus more on the run game than the pass game - something that is clearly going to keep failing with Amari Cooper now gone and with Watson not showing much improvement as a passer.
But, according to OC Ken Dorsey ahead of the team's Thursday practice, Chubb may not be immediately running with a completely green light.
"We want to make sure that he's available for the long term," said Dorsey to reporters according to ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi. This is a smart move, as there is no reason to risk Chubb's long term health for a short term return, like a win in Week 7 but then losing him for weeks to come after that. It should be expected that Chubb gets the David Njoku treatment as he ramps back up into play - a few snaps here and there, but no true workload until he is comfortable with game play again.
Dorsey comments on Deshaun Watson's comfortability
The biggest looming issue with the Browns is the long leash Watson has been given this season. Despite having the worst QBR in the league this season, and despite having the most sacks on him this season as he holds the ball for far too long in the pocket, Watson is still the team's starting quarterback. And, he is who they feel gives the team their best chance to win.
Dorsey explained in Thursday's press conference that getting Watson comfortable is what the team has to focus on to find success with him consistently. It is unclear if Dorsey meant comfortable in the pocket or comfortable behind this offensive line, but Watson actually looked best last week with a clean pocket and with quick decision making. When he is making a comfortable situation uncomfortable with his indecision, that is where Cleveland is running into trouble.
The Cincinnati Bengals have a pass rush win rate of 42 percent, which is good for 18th in the league. If it can consistently pressure Watson to make quick decisions with a brand new receiving corp and WR1, the Browns offense may be in for a long afternoon.