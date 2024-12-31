Browns pass on QB for game-changing defender in 3-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft

The Cleveland Browns have sunk to the bottom of the proverbial ocean, as the continued poor play from Dorian Thompson-Robinson has the team starting down the barrel of the No. 3 pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns not only need to figure out what their quarterback situation is going to look like in the immediate future, but they must address some defensive deficiencies that have popped up at points this season. The offensive line is starting to flake away, and the problem will only get worse if not addressed.

With how tough the division is, Cleveland can't afford to waste time messing up a few more drafts. Following this three-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft would help turn this ship around, even if they are unable to end up taking a quarterback with a premium pick.

Cleveland Browns 3-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft

Round 1, Pick 3: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

The Browns will need to consider taking either Miami's Cam Ward or Colorado's Shedeur Sanders if they are available, but the idea of punting on this quarterback class, taking it on the chin in 2025, and landing a new one in 2026 could help them land the best player in the 2025 NFL Draft in the Heisman Trophy winner Hunter.

The Heisman Winner, Denzel Ward, and MJ Emerson would be the best young cornerback tandem in the AFC, and possibly the league. Hunter's ability to play both ways could lead to around 20 snaps per game on offense, giving the Browns a downfield playmaker alongside Jerry Jeudy. This is a true once-in-a-generation talent.

Round 2, Pick 34: Wyatt Milum, OT, West Virginia

Cleveland's decision to take Hunter will deprive them of the chance to select either LSU's Will Campbell or Texas' Kelvin Banks to solidify their tackle room. Luckily for the Browns, this class is extraordinarily deep at both tackle spots, giving them the room needed to bring Milum to town.

Milum doesn't move in open space as well as other high-end tackle prospects, but there's very little to find fault with in him as a run-blocker. As a pass blocker, his powerful hands and anchor give him enough of a high floor to possibly work his way into the starting lineup in Cleveland immediately.

Round 3, Pick 65: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

The Browns will still need to draft a quarterback at some point, which would give them a room featuring the unnamed rookie, the albatross known as Deshaun Watson, and some veteran competition. In terms of pure throwing ability, Dart is the best of all the passers projected in the third round or later.

Dart will need to sit for a bit, as he played in an Ole Miss offense that is as similar to a professional scheme as a high school student film is to The Lord Of The Rings. If he gets up to speed, look out. The arm talent, touch on deep passes, playmaking out of the pocket, and ability to deliver through contact are all there.

Round 3, Pick 93: Ty Robinson, DT, Nebraska

The Browns' defensive line is no longer just Myles Garrett putting together Herculean efforts by himself, but they do need another interior playmaker who can both stuff the run and get pressure on the opposing quarterback. Robinson is a late riser who was the best player on the Cornhuskers' defense this season.

Robinson played a very violent style at 6-6 and 310 pounds, and he improved his game to the point where he doesn't need to rely on power alone to rush the passer. The Senior Bowl could be a chance for Robinson to flex his skills.