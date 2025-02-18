Browns predicted to trade Myles Garrett to up and coming NFC team

Myles Garrett's talents are so universal, that any team who lands him this offseason would immediately be made better for it - even the Cleveland Browns, who currently have him on the team and need to work to prove that they're still worth playing for.

That's why this is sure to be a wonky offseason for Garrett and the Browns, as he's yet to take back his trade request and has even doubled down on his desire to do whatever it takes to make a trade happen. But, this is going right up against Cleveland's stance - no trade is happening that involves Garrett, no matter the price.

General manager Andrew Berry's insistence on keeping Garrett won't stop the speculation about a trade involving Garrett, though. And, a new prediction shared by USA Today has Garrett landing completely out of the AFC this offseason, and with an NFC team set to make waves for years to come.

Garrett predicted to land with Washington Commanders

USA Today writer Cory Woodroof wrote up 25 2025 NFL predictions for this offseason, and there are a few that mention the Browns. One that stood out: a prediction that Garrett will end up getting traded to the Washington Commanders this offseason.

"The Commanders are a Super Bowl contender with oodles of cap space and a clear spot for a superstar pass-rusher. Cleveland sending Garrett to Washington to be quarterback Jayden Daniels’ answer to star power on the defense would be a game-changer," wrote Woodroof.

Garrett seeks to land with a contender having spent the first eight seasons of his career with Cleveland, and as they've missed the playoffs six of those eight seasons. It makes sense, then, that the best pass rusher in the NFL would want a chance to compete well into January and February while he's still within his prime as a defender.

Washington would be a great fit for Garrett as Woodroof explains in his article. Their ability to sign him to a long-term extension and to pair him up with quarterback Jayden Daniels would make for an elite one-two punch in the NFC East.

Cleveland could command several draft picks from Washington in the trade, including their 1st round pick in 2025 and their 1st rounders through 2028. That's not to say that Cleveland could net four first rounders for Garrett, but at least two sounds like the consensus potential asking price for his services.

Cleveland has a tough decision to make, especially if they aren't able to improve the team enough in free agency to convince him to stay rather than demanding a trade. If they're unable to come to terms with Garrett, then it feels like Washington is a great team to call about a deal to get done.

