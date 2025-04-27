Browns vets making it awkward for Dillon Gabriel after Shedeur Sanders praise

The Cleveland Browns ended their 2025 Draft the way most people once thought they would start it: drafting Shedeur Sanders. After passing on the divisive quarterback six times, Cleveland traded up to select Sanders in the fifth round, ending an unexpected slide for the QB. In the end, everyone agrees it was a good move, because the team landed the consensus second-rated quarterback prospect in round five.

The move that everyone is now questioning, though, is the selection of Dillon Gabriel in the third round. While the Browns took Gabriel first, the masses still consider Sanders as the better prospect, and have been treating him like he was selected in the first round instead of the fifth. That puts Gabriel in an awkward spot as he starts his career in Cleveland.

Contributing to this awkwardness is the vocal support for Shedeur Sanders from Browns’ veterans. After Cleveland drafted Sanders, starting cornerback Denzel Ward took to social media and told the young QB it’s time to be legendary, with a fire emoji. He wasn’t the only veteran that seemed excited to have Sanders.

David Njoku with a strong message for @ShedeurSanders 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DlxyBQ4fsF — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 27, 2025

Shedeur Sanders already has support in the Browns locker room

Tight end David Njoku shared a post of Sanders in a Browns uniform, with the message, “Let them all hate fam, you know what you got in you,” acknowledging that the young quarterback has a lot of haters, but also a lot of self belief. The veteran tight end seems ready to help Sanders prove the doubters wrong.

Even prior to the draft, it was known that Sanders had fans in the Browns locker room. Back in March, veteran corner Greg Newsome II joined a spaces conversation with Cleveland fans, and he was asked who his favorite player in the draft was from a fan perspective. Newsome made it clear that he liked Sanders.

The cornerback explained that he was fond of the young quarterback because Sanders has swag, confidence, and the it factor. Newsome said those things are important for a quarterback to carry into a locker room and on to a field.

While it’s early, and Sanders hasn’t even really been in the building yet, it’s seems like he’s going to a locker room that’s ready to embrace him. Throughout the draft process, there were questions about if his personality, brand, and platform would be welcomed by NFL locker rooms, and Cleveland has delivered a resounding yes so far.

READ MORE