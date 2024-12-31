City of Cleveland invoking Modell Law in legal move against new Browns stadium

A new report has revealed that the city of Cleveland and Mayor Justin Bibb will be aiming to keep the Cleveland Browns in downtown Cleveland by invoking the Modell Law, which specifically prohibits a team's owner from moving a team from a stadium that's been publicly funded using taxpayer money and without getting permission from the city first.

A letter was sent from Mayor Bibb to Jimmy and Dee Haslam, the Browns' owners, one day after Cleveland's Week 17 loss to the Miami Dolphins. FOX 8 was first with the story.

This is the first major move made by Cleveland's legislature to try and keep owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam from moving the team to Brook Park and out of their current downtown Cleveland stadium.

The Haslam's have been sharing mock ups and updates on their progress with the new stadium as a means of gaining traction and approval for the proposed dome field. However, ownership has yet to get approval for the move from the city, which is required per the Modell Law.

That law, which came about in 1996 in response to the Browns being moved to Baltimore, is being used here as a means of not just forcing the team to stay in the city of Cleveland, but as a way to force the Haslam's to potentially sell the team. According to the law, the current ownership of any team looking to relocate has to find a seller first before making a final move.

The Haslam's and their ownership group have reportedly been seeking clarification on the law itself through federal courts and not through the city, which might cause some hiccups for the city as they begin this legal battle with the Browns' ownership.

Cleveland is currently amidst one of their worst seasons in years. They're close to finishing 3-14 on the season and ending up with a top draft pick, but once again close to another disappointing season for Browns fans that are clamoring for just one winning season the team can actually build upon.

Now, with a legal skirmish surely underway between the city and the Browns' ownership, there might be some changes necessary if Mayor Bibb and Cleveland actually win this fight. If Cleveland changes ownership, it'll just be another dysfunctional notch added to this season's brutal showing. Brook Park may also need to be paused as a project while ownership works through this road block.

