Data trends show what Browns are looking for in a LB in NFL draft

5. Nick Martin - Oklahoma State

Nick Martin is a 6'0," 220lb rugged linebacker out of Oklahoma State, whose attributes configure a 97.1% similarity score to the Browns prototype for LBs. Martin spent 4 years at the collegiate level, being a rare prospect to stick at one school for the entirety of his career. He is currently projected to be a late round draft choice.

Martin had a slow start with the Cowboys, as he registered modest statistics in his first 2 years, totaling only 16 tackles. 2023 was his breakout season however, as he stuffed the stat sheet with 140 tackles, 16 tackles-for-loss, 6.0 sacks, and 2 interceptions. Unfortunately, Martin couldn't capitalize on his momentum as a senior because of a knee injury that limited him to 5 games.

His future NFL home will be showing a belief that he will get back to his junior year production at the next level. He possesses elite athletic traits, that show in a 4.53 40-yard dash and a 38' vertical jump. Scouts seem to have some questions about his size and instincts at the next level, however.

Martin's highlight tape can be found here, if you want to see him in action.

4. Carson Bruener - Washington

Carson Bruener, a linebacker with NFL bloodlines, saw himself register a 97.6% similarity score. At the Combine, he measured in at 6'1" and 227lbs. Bruener, like Martin, showed a loyalty to his squad, playing all 4 years with the Huskies. He is also currently projected to be a late round selection, that the Browns would be able to nab with one of their six Day 3 selections.

Bruener played significant snaps from the jump at UW, he was also something of an ironman throughout his tenure - he played in 52 games. A clear run-stopper, his 4 year run culminated in 305 tackles, 12 tackles-for-loss, 1.5 sacks, and 5 interceptions. He also had a very impressive combine, registering high marks in the 40-yard dash (4.58) and the 3-cone (6.77). The scouts are given pause by a perceived lack of speed and agility.

You can get a look for yourself at Bruener's highlight tape to see what he's all about.