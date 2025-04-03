Data trends show what Browns are looking for in a LB in NFL draft

3. Kain Medrano - UCLA

Kain Medrano has seen his profile explode nationally after he tore up the Combine with very impressive numbers, all at an imposing 6'3" and 223lbs. His similarity score is 98.2%, indicating a very good fit for what the Browns LB prototype looks like. Medrano had a lengthy collegiate career, spanning 6 years, all with the Bruins. Current projections place him as a later round prospect, but his Combine could certainly propel him higher.

Medrano was a part-time contributor for the majority of his tenure at UCLA, finally earning a great deal of playing time in years 5 and 6. In his final two seasons he totaled 128 tackles, 18 tackles-for-loss, 3.5 sacks, and 2 interceptions. The stats depict a modern day linebacker who can cover as well as stop the run and it's reinforced by his testing, highlighted by a 4.48 40-yard dash and 38' vertical jump.

If he is able to quell scouts' concerns about his play recognition and size, Medrano has the potential to become an every down modern day linebacker.

You can see Medrano zoom around the field making plays here.

2. Smael Mondon Jr. - Georgia

Smael Mondon Jr. has been a fixture in the Georgia defense the last 3 seasons. Mondon was a valuable contributor to the back-to-back National Champions in 2021 and 2022. He boasts a 99% similarity score, and at 6'2" and 224lbs, he has a solid build as a modern day 'backer. The present outlook is that he can find himself drafted somewhere in the middle rounds come draft time.

Mondon's statistics took a jump in 2022 when he earned more playing time in Kirby Smart's defense. He didn't disappoint. In his last three seasons, he piled up 201 tackles, 17 tackles-for-loss, 8.0 sacks, and an interception. The powerhouse program at UGA has produced great NFL linebackers, and Mondon hopes to join their ranks. As of now, the worries for scouts are his size and a nagging foot injury.

Mondon's highlight tape can give you a better idea of the kind of player he is.