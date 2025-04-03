Data trends show what Browns are looking for in a LB in NFL draft

1. Barrett Carter - Clemson

Barrett Carter is a bulldog of a linebacker who has been a defensive leader for the Tigers over the last 3 seasons. Of all the linebackers in the class, he has the highest similarity score at 99.5%. Carter, like Mondon, was eased into action as a freshman before taking over full-time duty as a sophomore. The 6'0," 231 pounder stuck out all 4 of his seasons at Clemson which culminated in a projection to be a mid-round draft pick.

Carter was a fixture in Dabo Swinney's defense, and he stacked numbers over the last 3 years. His final numbers at Clemson were 233 tackles, 33 tackles-for-loss, 12.5 sacks, and 3 interceptions. There is no limits to what Barrett can accomplish at the next level, as he flashes the tools and mentality to be a great 'backer at the next level. Scouts are unsure about his instincts and impatience at the point of attack.

Judge it for yourself, and watch Carter's highlight tape, you won't be disappointed!

More Browns news and analysis