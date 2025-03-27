Data trends show what Browns are looking for in a safety in NFL draft

In preparation for the 2025 draft, where the Browns hold 10 selections, I went into the lab to identify which draft prospects best fit the Browns' positional prototypes established since Andrew Berry assumed his post as General Manager.

I gathered data on every acquisition Berry has made - whether through the draft, free agency, or trade - focusing on key athletic traits and NFL Combine results to build a Browns-specific prototype. Then, I compared each prospect's numbers to their positional prototype, normalizing the data and adjusting for missing values to produce ideal fits for each position based on the data.

This is the third installment of a ten-part series, identifying the best matches for the Browns, based on the data-trends identified since Andrew Berry became GM.

The Cleveland Browns needs at the safety spot are to be debated. Grant Delpit had a solid season in 2024, and he is likely to be a significant contributor in 2025. Additionally, Ronnie Hickman continued his strong play after bursting onto the scene as an undrafted rookie in 2023.

Both Delpit and Hickman will be under contract in 2025, along with youngsters Trey Dean and Chris Edmonds, who signed futures contracts with the Browns following the season. Departed from last year's squad are D'Anthony Bell (Seahawks), Rodney McLeod Jr. (retirement), and Juan Thornhill, who was released before signing with the Steelers.

It would be difficult to argue that safety should be a high priority for a team in the Browns' predicament. It wouldn't be one of the top "needs" on anyone's list, however, that doesn't mean the Browns should ignore the position entirely. There are a bunch of intriguing safeties in this year's draft, including in the later rounds, who could make their way to Cleveland.

The following are the top 5 fits for the Browns who are up for grabs in the 2025 NFL Draft:

#5 Jaylen Reed - Penn State

Jaylen Reed, whose data resulted in a 97.5% similarity score to the Browns safety prototype, spent 4 years in the collegiate ranks. While Reed was contributing from the very beginning, he took on a much bigger role in his senior season.

Coincidentally or not, this was the same season the Nittany Lions made it to the final 4. The 6'0," 211 pounder is currently projected to be a later round draft choice.

As stated previously, Reed had a quiet start to his career, as he had to earn his way onto the field at a powerhouse program. He finally received his chance and ran with it, posting 98 tackles, 7 tackles-for-loss, 2.5 sacks, and 3 interceptions, one of which he took to the house. Reed also showed excellent athleticism at the Combine, posting a 4.48 40-yard dash, as well as an impressive 19 bench reps.

As with every prospect, scouts still have some questions. For Reed, these include mental mistakes as well as man coverage ability. If 2024 was any indication, perhaps Reed will continue to elevate his game, the more experience he gets on the field.

If you want to see more of Reed, check out his highlight tape here.