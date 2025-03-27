Data trends show what Browns are looking for in a safety in NFL draft

#4 Rayuan Lane III - Navy

Rayuan Lane III is a somewhat rare NFL prospect to come from one of the service academies. His similarity score of 98% is 4th highest of draft-eligible safeties.

Lane spent the last 4 years roaming the secondary for the Midshipmen, and he has been a significant contributor since his sophomore season. Despite loads of collegiate production, he is still viewed as a later round draft choice at this time. At the Combine, he measured in at 5'11" and 200lbs.

Lane was a stalwart for Navy's defense, racking up 244 tackles, 9 tackles-for-loss, 1.5 sacks, and 7 interceptions in his collegiate career. Lane is a typical case of a player where the production is there, but the athleticism might not necessarily match it.

His scoring at the Combine was mostly average. Scouts also had other concerns with his game, including his missed tackles and coverage discipline. Nonetheless, it is clear that he can play ball, despite any concerns about his athleticism.

The Combine is an important tool that can provide useful information, but the information scouts truly pore over when deciding to draft a player is their game tape, and Lane's game tape is impressive.

See it for yourself in his highlight tape here.

#3 Marques Sigle - Kansas State

Marques Sigle became a name to watch in the scouting community after he lit up the Combine with elite scores in every category he performed in - which is part of the reason he had a 98.1% similarity score. Sigle played his first two seasons at FCS powerhouse North Dakota State, before making the jump to FBS, as a member of the Kansas State Wildcats.

His size measurements (5'11," 199lbs) didn't jump off the page, which is likely part of the reason he is consdiered a later round draft choice. Don't let the size fool you, though, because Sigle played much bigger in his stint as a Wildcat, piling up 123 tackles, 7 tackles-for-loss, and 4 interceptions, one of which was a Pick-6.

Many outside of Kansas were unfamiliar with the safety, until he showed up at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. He blazed a 4.37 40-yard dash and jumped out of the gym with a 38' vertical, not to be outdone by his 10'10" broad jump. Still, scouts are peeved with his arm length and zone coverage ability.

You can see Sigle zip across the field in his highlight tape here.