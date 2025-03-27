Data trends show what Browns are looking for in a safety in NFL draft

#2 R.J. Mickens - Clemson

R.J. Mickens, son of former Cleveland Brown Ray Mickens, is a versatile safety whose similarity score came in at 98.3%. He spent 5 seasons with the Clemson Tigers, appearing in a total of 60 career games. He was always contributing on coach Dabo Swinney's defense, and earned the largest role in his final year. He is currently expected to be a late round draft selection.

At 6'0," 199lbs, Mickens racked up stats in his time in Death Valley, to the tune of 196 tackles, 14 tackles-for-loss, and 7 interceptions. The well-rounded skillset was apparent from his tape, and he was able to put up solid scores in the NFL Combine. If he's able to make plays like that for the Browns, it would make for an even better story.

The reasons Mickens is not rated higher is because of scouts worries about his top end speed, as well as inconsistency in attacking blockers. He ran a very good 4.48 40-yard dash, and the rest of his game seems to be able to be fixed by good coaching.

You can see what Mickens is all about in his highlight tape here.

#1 Maxen Hook - Toledo

At #1 on this list, is a prospect already familiar with the Ohio area - Toledo's Maxen Hook, whose similarity score of 98.8% topped all safeties. He's an experienced player, spending his 5 years in college football with the Rockets. At the Combine, he measured in at 6'2" and 202lbs, he is seen as a mid-round prospect by evaluators.

I'd caution judging the prospect off the projection, however, as Hook collected 356 tackles, 8 tackles-for-loss, 2.0 sacks, and 7 interceptions. The stats tell the story of a player with a nose for the football, who is constantly in the mix. Scouts bemoan a perceived lack of reactive quickness, as well as 'average' stopping power as weaknesses for Hook.

Aside from that, Hook had a solid combine, including a 4.55 40-yard dash and a 10'4" broad jump, showcasing some of the explosiveness prospective teams can expect to add to their defensive backfield.

If you'd like to see Hook wreak havoc, check out his highlight tape here.

