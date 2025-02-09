David Njoku proved why he should be with Browns for life in just one interview

This week, the worst possible headline for Cleveland Browns fans became the center of national media attention.

Four time 1st team All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett requested a trade. To rub salt in the wound, Garrett used Super Bowl media availability to openly talk about the request on a national stage. It all seemed doom and gloom until tight end David Njoku sat down on the radio row and pleaded to Garrett to "stay home".

He told Cleveland.com “I hope Myles tries to stay. That’s like a brother to me, obviously, so I’m going talk to him and see what I can do. That’s above me, obviously.” Him advocating for Garrett to stay is just one of many reasons Njoku needs to be a Brown for life.

From trade request to locker room leader

Njoku was drafted late in the first round by Cleveland in 2017 as a raw 21-year-old prospect. While his teammate who was drafted 28 picks earlier was an instant star on the field, Njoku needed time to develop.

After a promising 2nd year with the team, he sustained a broken wrist just two weeks into the 2019 season. In the next offseason, the Browns would add two tight ends to the roster both through free agency and in the draft. Njoku's role becoming reduced, which led to him requesting a trade before the 2020 season.

The Browns would deny the request, the same they did to Garrett. This forced Njoku to work harder to see the field more, specifically improving his run blocking. This would pay off as he would be the receiving touchdown leader for the Browns in 2021, earning him a 4-year 54 million dollar extension.

A career year through adversity

Njoku would face adversity again during the 2023 season, as two days before Browns' Week 4 matchup vs. the Ravens, Njoku was in a bonfire accident resulting in very bad burns. Njoku showed toughness playing through the injury that game, leading the team with six catches.

Oddly enough, the injury was a turning point as 790 of his 882 receiving yards and all six of his touchdowns came after the incident. Njoku would end the season with career highs in catches, yards, and touchdowns, earning him his very first Pro Bowl.

Now, while he didn't achieve that level of play this past season, he still had a good year all things considered. For only 11 games and a season riddled with bottom-five QB play, 500 yards and five touchdowns isn't bad for a tight end.

Njoku still made headlines in the all-time franchise record books. Currently, he is 3rd in receptions (351), 13th in receiving yards (3,769), and 8th in receiving touchdowns. At only 28 years old, it's safe to say he still has time to further cement his legacy as one of the best to ever do it for Cleveland.

Jameis finds Chief at the pylon for the TD#CLEvsPIT on CBS and NFL+ pic.twitter.com/OmdnoYPGmv — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 8, 2024

After a disastrous season and a horrible start to the offseason, the Browns need a leader like Njoku. He's shown he can perform through great adversity, isn't scared of a challenge, and is the most pro-Cleveland player in the organization.

Whether he's advocating for the city, pleading with the best defensive player in franchise history to stay, or engaging with fans after a playoff-clinching win, Njoku truly gives it all for his city. For those reasons, it only makes sense to make Njoku a Brown for life. He is set to become a free agent after the 2025 season, so hopefully Cleveland makes the right decision.