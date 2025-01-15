Deion Sanders-Cowboys rumors could alter Browns’ 2025 NFL Draft plans

The Cleveland Browns have some serious leverage in the upcoming NFL Draft. Holding the second overall pick means they have a chance to essentially draft any player they want, although it's unclear what position they aim to target with that pick just yet.

Of course, their biggest needs are at quarterback, offensive line, and running back. Quarterback sticks out among the pack, as you need a decent signal caller to make the rest of the offense hum. While free agency has yet to kick off, Cleveland might also just stick with that market to find their 2025 QB1, and use the draft for every other position.

But, they can also take a swing on taking a quarterback at second overall, and the one that'll probably be available at that position is Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado. Sanders is an uber-accurate quarterback, but one that struggled with deep throws and also awareness in the pocket - two things head coach Kevin Stefanski truly covets in his quarterbacks.

That might move the Browns enough to take the best available player at 2, which could be anyone from Abdul Carter to Travis Hunter, to even Ashton Jeanty. But, a team that might be clamoring for that pick to take Sanders with has potentially emerged because of new head coaching rumors: the Dallas Cowboys.

Deion Sanders-Cowboys rumors could lead to a phone call from Dallas to Browns about No. 2 pick

The Cowboys are rumored to have some sort of connection to Deion Sanders given their new head coaching vacancy. Jerry Jones and Sanders have reportedly spoken about the position, but Sanders hasn't officially interviewed for the job. In fact, he specifically responded to questions about his and Jones' conversation by doubling down on his commitment to Colorado.

But, let's say Jones does bring Sanders in for a head coaching interview and actually hires the former Cowboy for the job - his son just so happens to be entering the draft this year, and Dallas just so happens to be dealing with some quarterback drama as Dak Prescott is coming off a leg injury that kept him sidelined in a fairly high expectation season.

Would the Cowboys try to call the Browns about a deal that'd land them the No. 2 overall pick and the Browns with Prescott? It's unlikely, especially with Prescott's value tanking a bit the last few seasons and with Cleveland not yet indicating that they plan on moving that pick for anything or anyone other than a bonafide star.

But, a Sanders hire could really push Dallas to take a big swing on their future with a trade offer to land that pick. It'd be asinine, but Jones seems bent on trying to make the Cowboys both better & more relevant with most of his decision making.

