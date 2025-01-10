Deshaun Watson seals fate for 2025 season after tearing Achilles again

Deshaun Watson has seemingly sealed his fate with the Browns as he reportedly suffered yet another tear in his Achilles that required another surgery. This report, which came from NFL insider Adam Schefter, also reveals that he may be out for the entire 2025 season because of that re-tear.

Watson's initial setback was reported as just that - a setback - by general manager Andrew Berry earlier in the week. Berry also mentioned in that same presser that the quarterback room was set to look extremely different come 2025, so it should have been known that a major Watson update was down the pipeline.

This news can alter the Browns approach to this offseason. The 2025 NFL Draft presents a unique opportunity for the front office. They can make something happen with their second overall pick, either via trade with another team or through actually taking one of Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders that high.

In addition to the draft, they now have to hone in on free agency. There are a few big names to monitor on the market, such as Justin Fields, Sam Darnold, and potentially Kirk Cousins if he's cut from the Atlanta Falcons this spring.

With this injury update, Cleveland has to also take into consideration whether whoever they're signing is just a stopgap solution for 2025 or if they can develop into a franchise quarterback well after 2025.

Their cap space situation is dire thanks to Watson, so they likely need to be very active on the trade market as sellers to clear up enough space to sign someone like Fields. Another quarterback whose name was reported as one to watch for Browns fans by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com was Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.

Smith, who will be 34 yeras old to begin the 2025 season, was one of the more decent quarterbacks in the league this season but was very turnover prone. However, he was victim to a very poor offensive line in Seattle in 2024, so he can be excused for some of his miscues. He's a free agent in 2026, but could become a prime trade candidate for Seattle and the Browns this offseason.

Clearly, the Browns have their work cut out for them. We'll likely get a better idea of who they're angling for in terms of quarterback when they hire a new offensive coordinator. So far, they've interviewed TE coach Tommy Rees, Miami Dolphins QB coach Darrell Bevel, Seahawks QB coach Charles London, and Falcons TE coach Kevin Koger.

