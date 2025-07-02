Dillon Gabriel gets unique sponsorship that shouldn't surprise Oregon fans

Dillon Gabriel is in the midst of one of the most publicized quarterback battles of the year, as he's in a four-way competition for the Browns' starting job with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders. While Flacco has the hearts of Cleveland fans after 2023 and Sanders is easily the most popular in the room, Gabriel is actually the quarterback who had the most capital used to acquire.

There will continue to be countless reports about the room, likely deep into the regular season, so let's highlight something about one of the players that doesn't have to do with the starting job. After going viral for driving a minivan on multiple occasions during his days at Oregon, Gabriel signed a brand deal with Chrysler to become the brand ambassador for their Pacifica minivan.

Dillon Gabriel gets Chrysler deal after driving minivan at Oregon

Although generally made for families with children, Gabriel drove a Chrysler Pacifica minivan in Eugene, Oregon, instead of a flashy sports car. He would use this car to deliver things to practice or to get a whole batch of teammates together so they could spend time during long commutes.

Prior to his new deal, Gabriel talked about why he drove the minivan. He mentioned the comfort and lower cost compared to other cars, while also bringing up the carpool aspect that has helped build chemistry.

"I always like to joke around that I'm built for comfort. In addition, given insurance, cost and being able to have space for other people, I've always loved the minivan so I try to use it to my advantage. I think the cool part is, you know in high school you go on these trips together whether it's in another state, on the plane, in the hotel, (it's) things you remember for a lifetime. But also, when things aren't mandatory, having the car ride to go grab a bite to eat or even when you have the downtime retreat, we all kind of carpool because there's a longer drive so with all of that, I think it just helps having a vehicle that can fit everyone." Dillon Gabriel

It certainly says a lot about Gabriel that his first brand deal in the NFL is for a car usually driven by soccer moms or dads, not a flashy sports car or a luxury brand. He did get engaged to his girlfriend prior to the 2024 season at Oregon, so maybe he's taking the necessary steps before he starts a family of his own.

This unique brand deal is a fun side note to show the humble side of Gabriel before things heat right back up during camp. Hopefully, Gabriel's down-to-earth and hard-working mindset translates to results on the field this year.

