Dylan Sampson has what it takes to lead the Browns rushing attack

Training camp for the Browns is well underway, and there is excitement building for the Browns. A quarterback competition, a large class of rookies, an offensive scheme change, and some new faces on the coaching staff have breathed some life into a team that ended the season 3-14 last year. There is one big rain cloud over the sunny days in Berea, revolving around the fate of one of their 2nd round draft picks, running back Quinshon Judkins.

Weeks ago, Judkins was arrested on domestic battery charges in Florida. This further complicated his situation as he was the only Browns rookie yet to sign his contract prior to the incident. General manager Andrew Berry stated that his main focus is gathering more information, so it will likely be a while before we see Judkins at training camp.

The good news is the Browns have another rookie running back on the roster, Dylan Sampson. At the time he was drafted at pick 126th, he was thought of as a great value that slid in the draft, selected to complement Judkins. Now, with Judkins likely to be suspended, his role has increased. After a deep dive into his time at Tennessee, I'm convinced he can be the lead back and produce in this offense.