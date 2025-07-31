Dylan Sampson has what it takes to lead the Browns rushing attack

Dylan Sampson: Cleveland Browns Training Camp | Jason Miller/GettyImages

Like all players, there are doubts.

No player is perfect, and like all players drafted on day 3, Sampson has his share of concerns. The biggest was the fact that he had four fumbles last year, which was tied for the third-most among running backs in the NCAA. It was uncharacteristic because he never recorded a fumble until his very last year at Tennessee.

His running back coach at Tennessee, De'Rail Sims, was asked about this back in November, to which he said, “The number one deal is understanding when you’ve drained it enough. A lot of times, you go back through and you look at the tape, and a lot of those are him fighting for those extra yards. He still keeps trying to churn. The guys are sitting there trying to club at it, and they’re trying to pull the ball off. So understanding it when you drain it out enough, it’s time to go down so that they can’t get those shots on the ball...." This could be a problem for Sampson, but Browns running backs coach Duce Staley could fix that, as his position group only totaled three fumbles last year

Another concern would be his health. No, he's never had any serious injuries, but you have to question how his small frame will hold up playing in the AFC North. He did have to exit his very last collegiate game due to a hamstring injury he sustained a week prior after 25 carries against Vanderbilt. Nine times in his career, he had 20 or more carries in a game, all of which happened last year. Sampson had no injury hiccups through the draft process or since he arrived in Berea, but it's worth wondering if he can handle a high-volume year without injury.