ESPN draft analyst predicts most obvious outcome for Browns in 2025 NFL Draft

Myles Garrett has yet to blink in regards to his trade request, and the Cleveland Browns have yet to blink, either. Both sides seem ready to stand pact, and that has major implications for Cleveland headed into the offseason as it pertains to the 2025 NFL Draft.

This draft class is chock full of defenders that the Browns should be looking to take in later rounds, but to get a premium talent, you have to use a high draft pick. And, that's exactly what the Browns have - the 2nd overall draft pick, specifically. With that, they can actually manage to snag the best defender in the draft class.

However, no one can replace Garrett's output for Cleveland. The Browns are likely to try to do so with their 2nd overall pick, but ultimately, the best way to utilize selecting this player would be to somehow convince Garrett to stay and play alongside him - not to use him as a one for one replacement for Garrett.

ESPN mocks Abdul Carter to the Browns

Penn State's Abdul Carter is mocked to the Browns in ESPN's post-Super Bowl mock draft. Field Yates, ESPN's NFL draft analyst, has Carter going to Cleveland for the most obvious reason possible.

"The Browns -- like the Titans -- will do their homework on the top of the quarterback class, and I wouldn't rule out one of Ward or Sanders going here. But considering the recent trade request by Myles Garrett and Carter's overall value as a prospect, the Browns might decide to sort the QB situation at a later pick or in free agency," said Yates on why he places Carter here.

Carter was college football's leading pass rusher, creating pressure on 18.5 percent of pass rush attempts with Penn State this past year. According to Yates, that number coupled with his 12 sacks and 23.5 tackles for loss were top seven in the nation amongst all defenders.

Garrett's 14 sacks in addition to 83 pressures, 56 hurries, and three forced fumbles landed him within the top three of his position out of the entire NFL. That's a monstrous season for the 29 year old defender who missed out on a back to back DPOY award, but who did make first team All Pro for the fourth time in his career.

It's going to be next to impossible for a rookie to be asked to replicate these numbers, let alone get close to them, as they acclimate themselves to NFL strength and speed. However, imagining a world where Carter and Garrett are on the line together makes a lot more sense for Cleveland if they're serious about avoiding a rebuild. A defense led by Garrett and bolseterd by Carter would be fearsome.

More Browns news and analysis