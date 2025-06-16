Ex-Browns free agent bust issues warning ahead of two meetings in 2025

One of the least surprising moves of the offseason for the Browns was the release of former free agent signing Juan Thornhill. After two underwhelming seasons, Cleveland designated him as a post-June 1st release to save $3.4 million in cap space in 2025. He originally signed a three-year, $21 million contract before the 2023 season, but his underwhelming play, likely from a nagging calf injury, made this move inevitable.

To no surprise, Thornhill landed on his feet, and of course, he remains in the AFC North with the Steelers. In a safety room with Minkah Fitzpatrick, Thornhill will be able to assume his typical high-hole spot on the defense when Fitzpatrick plays in the box.

Juan Thornhill issues warning ahead of two meetings in 2025

Thornhill was the latest Browns' free agent safety who didn't live up to expectations, and he certainly wasn't a fan favorite at the backend of his tenure. At the end of mandatory minicamp, Thornhill talked about the clip fans have called out his effort on and defended himself, saying the play came at the end of a long drive, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

"“They saw that one clip of me, and they kind of put that title on me as a player who doesn't play hard for his team. Yeah, it was one clip. I was exhausted. Players get tired. If you play a long series and you're constantly running all the time, you're gonna get tired. It got caught on camera, you know? It looked like I was jogging. I wasn't trying to jog. I was trying to run.”" Juan Thornhill

All in all, Thornhill has no hard feelings towards Browns fans. That being said, he certainly sounded excited about the chance to make plays against his former team twice a year.

"“I ain’t got no issues with them. But they’ve definitely got to see me two times a year. I’m excited about that opportunity.”" Juan Thornhill

It wouldn't be surprising to see Thornhill go to Pittsburgh and play at the level we thought we were getting, especially in games against the Browns. Regardless, Ronnie Hickman more than proved he deserved a chance at an expanded role, and Damontae Kazee can fill the depth spot for Thornhill at a much better price.

