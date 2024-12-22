Final Browns injury report for Week 16: Is David Njoku playing today?

For a second straight week, an injury to David Njoku is threatening to keep him out of the contest - this time, for Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Njoku only participated in one practice ahead of Week 16, and that was on Friday before the weekend began. Clearly, he and the team are trying to lightly test his hamstring to see if it'll respond well to practice and if he can warm up properly before the contest. If he can't go, expect to see a rough outing from quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Update: David Njoku is active for Week 16 against the Bengals.

Other than Njoku, Shelby Harris is the only player who is definitely out for the Bengals game. Harris suffered an elbow injury in Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs, so he'll be sitting this one out as the season is already over for the Browns and there's no need to push the boundaries on the veteran defensive linemen.

Expect to see rookie DE Mike Hall Jr. get a ton of reps in Harris' place against a Cincinnati offense that's been high flying all season long.

Other significant injury news for the Browns involves two other pieces of their offense - Cedric Tillman and Jameis Winston. Tillman has been out for a month with a concussion, and he'll be out yet again in Week 16. He has yet to clear the concussion protocol, so hopefully everything is okay longterm for the promising wide receiver.

As for Winston, he was a late scratch per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. He suffered a shoulder injury in practice ahead of Week 16 and will now serve as the third quarterback behind Bailey Zappe and Thompson-Robinson. This is not necessarily a big blow to the Browns' offense since it'd been known since last Monday that Winston was not going to start in Week 16.

Here is a list of the Browns' inactives for Week 16:

Our inactives for Week 16 against the Bengals pic.twitter.com/UrdWGfh2LH — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 22, 2024

For Cincinnati, they have Sam Hubbard, Tanner Hudson, and Sheldon Rankins listed as out for the game. Orlando Brown, one of the Bengals' more important offensive linement, was listed as questionable ahead of the contest. Tee Higgins, one of Joe Burrow's biggest targets on offense outside of Ja'Marr Chase, will play after missing some practice during the week.

This will be updated for any decisions made on Njoku's status for Week 16, which should come sometime around 11:30 AM EST - right before kick off.