First injury report for Browns ahead of Week 16: Is David Njoku practicing?

If there's been one constant for the Cleveland Browns this season, it's been injuries decimating their starters. You can say that about a lot of other NFL teams - hello, Detroit Lions - but the Browns have specifically been hurt by starters going down on their offensive line and in their running back room.

As of late, two other starters - Cedric Tillman and David Njoku - have been sorely missed on Cleveland's offense. Tillman was finally clicking with Jameis Winston when he went down with a concussion in Week 12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. As for Njoku, his hamstring injury came in the teams' loss to the Steelers in Week 14.

Both sat out in the Browns' last game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but might have a shot at a return in Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Head coach Kevin Stefanski expressed some optimism in their ability to practice and play in the Battle for Ohio, but wouldn't go so far as to say they're a guaranteed "in" for the game.

First practice news ahead of Week 16 v. Bengals

Ahead of Week 16, Stefanski told reporters that he expected just three Browns players to sit out of practice: Njoku, Shelby Harris (elbow), and Martin Emerson (concussion).

Tillman, who is actually still in the concussion protocol, would be practicing. But again, it all depends on how he responds to a week of practice whether or not he plays in Week 16 for the first time in a month. As for Harris, who was hurt in Week 15 against the Chiefs, Stefanski also told reporters that he was angling to start regardless of the banged up elbow.

In addition to the practice news, Stefanski confirmed reports that Dorian Thompson-Robinson would be starting in Week 16, and that Winston would serve as his backup. But, he wouldn't commit to a starter for the rest of the season. Thompson-Robinson will be getting a full week of reps at starter in practice for the first time all season.

Finally, Dustin Hopkins will be getting the start in Week 16 over Riley Patterson, as Patterson was signed by the Atlanta Falcons ahead of Week 16. Hopkins was benched for Patterson as he saw his season's field goal percentage drop to 64 percent in Week 14 against the Steelers. Another change that signals that the Browns are looking to evaluate everyone on the roster in these final weeks.

