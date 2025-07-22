Former Browns draft pick in line to start season as RB1

Amidst the news of the Quinshon Judkins arrest, the Browns running back room is already set to look different than many expected following draft night. Cleveland used the draft to add Judkins and Dylan Sampson, which prompted them to let Nick Chubb walk as they transition to a new era of Cleveland running backs.

It remains to be seen how the Judkins situation unfolds, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him suspended. He's now one of two rookies without a contract and isn't at training camp as the legal situation plays out. In his likely absence, Jerome Ford is in line to start the season as the team's top running back.

Jerome Ford opens training camp as RB1

Browns beat reporter Zac Jackson wrote an article following the news that Judkins would not be in attendance to start camp. In this piece, he reported Ford is starting training camp as the team's RB1, mostly due to a lack of competition.

"Jerome Ford opens camp as Cleveland’s No. 1 running back. Ford, who’s in the final year of his rookie contract, took a pay cut this spring to essentially guarantee his roster spot. The other veteran in the running back room is Pierre Strong Jr., who’s also only signed through 2025 and has mostly been a special teams player." Zac Jackson of The Athletic

Outside of Judkins and Ford, the running backs on the roster include fourth-round pick Dylan Sampson, Pierre Strong Jr., and UDFA Ahmani Marshall. While Sampson figures to be significantly involved, Ford has experience filling in as the temporary lead back. Over the last two seasons, Ford has rushed 308 times for 1,378 yards, averaging 4.5 yards per attempt. To this point in his career, Ford hasn't shown to be an elite difference maker, but he's had his productive moments in bursts as more of a home-run-hitting back.

As a former day three pick entering the final year of his deal, Ford has been a very solid pick for the value. He isn't a game-changing, irreplaceable back, but he has been a very solid backfield presence even with some shaky offensive line play. If the offensive line can get back to their strong ways of 2020-2022, Ford could top his prior production in Judkins' absence.

