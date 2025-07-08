Former Browns draft pick may not make it out of another training camp

In the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns found themselves a diamond in the rough in Donovan Peoples-Jones. The Michigan product went on to spend three full seasons in Cleveland tallying 1,837 yards and eight touchdowns in 50 games and 30 starts. Not bad for a sixth-rounder.

That being said, eventually, Peoples-Jones' time with the Browns came to an end, as the front office shipped him off to Detroit in 2023 where he appeared in eight games and caught five passes for 58 yards for the Lions that season. He spent the 2024 season on Detroit's practice squad and did not play a single snap during the year.

Peoples-Jones signed with the Saints this offseason and this very well could be the final stop on his NFL tour. Peoples-Jones is buried on New Orleans' wide receiver depth chart, sitting behind names like Bub Means, Cedrick Wilson Jr., and Kevin Austin Jr. Those three guys combined for 40 receptions for 480 yards and two touchdowns a season ago, for what it's worth.

Donovan Peoples-Jones will have his work cut out for him trying to make Saints roster

It sure feels like the writing is on the wall for Peoples-Jones as he tries to stick with an NFL team. He showed flashes of potential in Cleveland, going over the 800-yard receiving mark in 2022 and scoring three touchdowns in both 2021 and 2022, but he hasn't shown that same potential in recent years.

Browns fans were hoping to see the former Michigan product thrive during his contract year in 2023 but that never panned out. With the Browns acquiring Elijah Moore that season, that fed into the targets Peoples-Jones would have received and made it easier to send the former sixth-rounder to the Motor City where he could attempt to have a fresh start.

If he isn't able to stick on the Saints' roster, Peoples-Jones' shot at cracking a 53-man roster in the NFL isn't going to increase in the coming years. Perhaps he continues to land on practice squads or maybe the next step is the UFL or CFL where he could receive more playing time and then try to work his way back into the league.

For now though, Browns fans will remember Peoples-Jones' successful years in Cleveland and, all things considered, a sixth-round pick doing what he did is pretty impressive. Maybe he'll be able to change the trajectory of his career and stick around in New Orleans.